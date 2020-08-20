BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD weakness gives sterling a reprieve, but only for now

Fixes typo in headline

August 20 (Reuters) - GBP/USD struggled to maintain earlier gains in U.S. trade, helped mainly by a euro correction that produced sales against the pound, but the crossfire may eventually put sterling under pressure.

Recent dollar shorts have unwound positions, gaining encouragement from Wednesday's less-dovish Fed minutes and Thursday's U.S. claims miss.

Though the claims and ECB minutes were initially interpreted as dollar negative, traders have focused on the softening U.S. jobs rebound as a signal the global recovery may be more W- than V-shaped.

The euro was the main driver of dollar weakness previously, so it's now the leader of the unwind. IMM spec EUR longs have risen near 200k contracts, with EUR longs comprising better than 60% of gross EUR spec IMM positioning.

As recent GBP/USD gains were predicated on broad dollar weakness, manifested almost exclusively in EUR/USD buying, sterling traders may shift focus back to UK-specific issues, like stalled EU-UK trade negotiations and UK pandemic issues.

GBP/USD support below Thursday's 1.3065 low comes at 1.3040, the 21-day moving average, followed by a series of daily lows and multiple DMA supports down to the 100-DMA by 1.2573. For more click on FXBUZ

