BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD vulnerable as negative factors build

March 22 (Reuters) - The factors driving the EUR/USD exchange rate are turning negative for the single currency and a break below the 1.1000 level should result in accelerating downward pressure.

EUR/USD rallied 1.30% last week due to rising optimism of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a 'sell the rumour/buy the fact' reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's highly anticipated rate hike .

Optimism of a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis is starting to fade as fighting intensifies . The euro zone economy will be negatively affected by a drawn-out conflict and the associated threat to Europe's energy sources.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde noted on Monday that the conflict would have a more severe impact on the euro zone economy than on the U.S. and the ECB was at a different stage of the policy cycle from its U.S. counterpart .

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his strongest hint yet that the Fed was prepared to deliver a 50-basis-point hike due to rising inflation pressures . A stark contrast to Lagarde's view that Europe may face deflationary pressures in the long term, as the crisis forces it to speed up the greening of its economy.

EUR/USD is poised above the 10-day moving average at 1.1008 and a break below 1.1000 will likely see selling accelerate towards 1.0900 or lower. Selling EUR/USD with a stop above the 21-DMA at 1.1065 is the favoured strategy.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

