BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD uptrend to accelerate if 1.2115 breaks

April 26 (Reuters) - The euro has broken above a key technical resistance early Monday and appears well positioned to build on recent gains, with a test of its March 3 high likely in the coming week,as traders look for excuses to buy the single currency.
The EUR/USD has recently risen on positive data out of the euro zone and also gained when the U.S. posted strong economic numbers . Strong U.S. data supports the global reflation trade and encourages investors to sell the safe-haven dollar.
The closely watched German Ifo, due this week, is expected to show marked improvement. Traders will likely look past EZ flash first-quarter GDP, which is expected to show a second straight quarter of contraction, as it is historic and instead focus on the positive outlook expressed by the European Central Bank at last week's meeting .
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to reassure markets it will ignore temporary spikes in inflation and maintain ultra loose policy settings for the foreseeable future .
The EUR/USD edged above the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 drop from 1.2349 to 1.0704 at 1.2103 early Monday, hitting a high of 1.2109. There is minor resistance at the March 3 high at 1.2113 and a clear break above 1.2115 targets 76.4% of the 2021 move at 1.2196. The likely objective of the current uptrend is the Feb 25 high at 1.2243.
(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)
