BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD upside risks remain even as Fed appears open to multiple hikes

June 14, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - Technicals are still sending positive signals for EUR/USD on Wednesday after a volatile session marked by a retreat from the day's 1-month high when the Fed indicated more hikes may be possible even after deciding to hold steady, followed by a recovery when Chair Jerome Powell softened the blow.

The dollar rally kicked in as U.S. yields US2YT=RR spiked higher after the Fed raised its median view for policy rates at the end of 2023 and 2024 -- indicating the possibility of two more hikes -- while also raising GDP forecasts.

During his news conference, however, Powell seemed to soften some of the hawkish sentiment emanating from the statement, saying Fed projections are not a plan and that decisions will continue to be made on a meeting by meeting basis.

EUR/USD managed to recover some of the post-statement drop and rallied back above the daily cloud base, leaving technicals still highlighting upside risks.

Daily and monthly RSIs are rising, the pair is holding above the 38.2% Fibo of 1.1096-1.0635 and the 10-DMA will soon cross above the 21-DMA, which would be an additional bullish sign.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

