BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD upside risks remain despite Fed rhetoric

Jan 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Friday as U.S. rate EDZ3 gains underpinned the dollar but price action suggests higher levels are likely as Federal Reserve rhetoric isn't scaring away longs.

Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said Thursday the central bank is still probing for interest levels adequate to tame inflation.

Her comments helped drive U.S. rates and yields US2YT=TWEB up, but dollar gains have been minimal which suggests investors may not be taking them to heart. Eurodollar futures pricing suggests Fed rates cuts will be made sometime in the second half of 2023EDU3EDZ3, which likely hinders dollar gains.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday pushed back against a report earlier this week suggesting a slower pace of hikes were coming. Lagarde said the ECB will continue hiking and leave rates in restrictive territory as long as it takes to bring inflation down.

Euribor futures have ECB cuts priced in for late 2023 FEIZ3 or the first quarter of 2024 FEIH4.

German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR tightened further to decrease the dollar's yield advantage over the euro as investors may be giving the ECB more credence than the Fed.

Technicals highlight upside risks, with a monthly bull hammer in place and the monthly RSI rising. The 10-day moving average also gives support, and EUR/USD seems likely to test the 50% retracement of 1.2349-0.9528 and the April monthly high.

