BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD upside risks remain after US CPI

May 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded positive on Wednesday, rising above the 10-day moving average and withstanding above-estimate U.S. core CPI , with price action suggesting that upside risks are increasing.

U.S. interest rates EDM3US2YT=RR spiked sharply higher after CPI then faded. Headline inflation and year-on-year core inflation moderated from the March, possibly indicating inflation is peaking and less need for the Fed to become more hawkish than already expected.

ECB expectations could also be underpin EUR/USD. Calls from ECB policymakers to hike rates in July are increasing and President Christine Lagarde has said the bank was likely to end its stimulus program early in the third quarter and a rate hike will follow .

Technicals are sending mixed signals, but bullish signs are emerging. Consolidation of the fall from the March high is a bearish sign but rising daily and monthly RSIs suggest upward momentum is building. The RSIs are rising from oversold or near oversold territory, which gives those signals a grater impact.

EUR/USD longs need to overcome resistance near 1.0650. Should that impediment break a short squeeze to the 1.0850/1.0950 area is likely.

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3l2XRU6

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

