BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD upside risks grow as Fed hike risks wane

March 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struck a 1-month high of 1.0737 on EBS Monday as investors shunned the dollar on the prospects that the Fed will become less hawkish due to potential knock-on effects from the SVB collapse.

Eurodollar futures EDU3 are pricing in a lower terminal Fed rate and cuts potentially as soon as Q3 2023.

The dollar's yield advantage is expected to deteriorate substantially according to Eurodollar and Euribor futures prices. Eurodollar futures indicate nearly 200 bps of Fed cuts are expected after rates peak in Q2 2023 while Euribor futures indicate only about 65 bps of ECB cuts are expected after rates peak in Q3 2023.

Spreads between German and U.S. 2-year yields also indicate the dollar's yield advantage is deteriorating. The 2-year spread US2DE2=RR traded to its tightest since Feb. 1 and threatens to break key resistance near -145 bps.

Bullish technicals reinforce the upside risks for EUR/USD.

Key resistance near 1.0800 is likely to be tested and a break of it would bring 1.1050/1.1100 into focus.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

