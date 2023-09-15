BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD up but rallies are likely selling opportunities

Sept 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded up Friday with help from upbeat China data and some shorts taking profit into the weekend, but rallies should be opportunities for longer-term bears as influences from U.S. data, positioning and oil may weigh down the pair.

Above estimate U.S. retail sales and PPI along with higher than expected export and import prices indicate the economy remains on solid footings and inflation may remain elevated. The Fed may keep rates higher for longer which would support the dollar as investors may push back expectations for the Fed's first rate cut.

CFTC stats indicate net-long euro positions have been reduced but they still remain at elevated levels despite the sharp EUR/USD fall from July's 1.1276 EBS high. Should EUR/USD fail to rally, those long positions are likely to be reduced further which would pressure EUR/USD lower.

Oil and EUR/USD have been negatively correlated. Brent futures LCOc1 struck a 10-month high this week. Those price gains may have more of a negative impact on euro area economic growth than an inflationary impact. Weaker growth may lead the European Central Bank to lean dovish in the future.

EUR/USD rally sellers likely lurk above the market and would welcome any corrective bounces as an opportunity to get short.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

