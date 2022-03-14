BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD Ukraine hope rally stalled below 1.1000

March 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rebounded 0.55% on Monday, expanding a Ukraine crisis pattern of early-week recoveries on hopes for progress in talks , but it needs progress toward peace and a close above 1.1000 to get some relief from recent selling.

Oversold conditions due to last Monday's plunge to 1.0806, which probed the uptrend line off 2017-2022 lows, now at 1.0819, has helped EUR/USD, but it encountered sellers near the falling 10-day moving average.

Reports of evacuations from Mariupol ] gave the euro support, but the outlook for the conflict remains uncertainty.

Treasury and Bund yields are sharply higher amid inflationary pressures. The Fed is expected to hike rates 25bp on Wednesday and over 180bp by year-end versus 47bp by the ECB. Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads are at -2.15% and 5-year spreads are at -1.97%, both off recent lows.

A close above 1.1000 and progress in Ukraine talks would signal scope for further consolidation of oversold monthly RSIs.

Thursday's 1.1122 rebound high by January's 1.1121 low is range resistance. The bigger hurdle is 1.11505, the daily kijun and weekly tenkan. While below there, and without progress on ending the conflict, 2020's low and the 161.8% Fibo off 2021's top at 1.0636/60 remain in play.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

