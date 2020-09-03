BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD troubles keep sterling hamstrung

July 29 (Reuters) - Struggling sterling bounced off 10-day moving average support by 1.3244, but it remained down 0.5% on the day at 1.3275 and likely to continue tracking the declining fortunes of EUR/USD.

This week's comments by ECB chief economist Philip Lane exposed market concerns about EUR/USD's ability to rise indefinitely without triggering a response from policymakers https://on.ft.com/3hVsRSX, adding to other arguments for a corrective dollar bounce.

As sterling rallied from June lows by 1.2250, net IMM speculative positioning shifted from short35,000 contracts to long 6,000 as of Aug. 25.

Though positioning appears neutral, the breakdown paints a different picture. Gross longs amount to 45,000 contracts, up from June's 27,000. Gross shorts were 40,000, down from June's 65,000.

Sterling's position flip was predicated on a rising euro, COVID-19 optimism and hopes for an EU-UK trade resolution.

With the euro retreating, coronavirus optimism fading and Brexit hopes dimming, GBP/USD could slip below its 10-DMA and test 21-DMA support by 1.3172.

Bulls still retain control above 1.2997, the 50% Fib of the 1.2512-1.3481 rise, but a dip below risks a decline targeting the July 17 low 1.2512.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/32W4i1J

GBP-EUR IMM Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2F51wiM

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

