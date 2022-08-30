BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD trims gains as JOLTs, consumer sentiment favor Fed hawks

March 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Tuesday, hitting a high of 1.0055 before trimming gains following unexpectedly strong U.S. JOLTS and consumer confidence data, with the risk of testing of 20-year lows at 0.9900 still in play but probably after Friday's non-farm payrolls.

At 789,00 above forecast and boosted by upward revisions JOLTS suggest the 528,000 surge in July payrolls was no fluke, adding to reasons for the Fed to tighten.

Hawkish comments from New York Fed President John Williams bolstered this interpretation.

EUR/USD will likely be in choppy range between 0.9900 and 1.0100 until Friday's U.S. employment report, which could tip the balance further in favor of the Fed hiking rates again by 75bp and raising the expected fed funds ceiling. A close below 0.9900 would increase risk of reaching historical support by 0.9600.

EUR/USD trimmed early gains that were led by expectations of faster ECB rate hikes, with German inflation at a nearly 50-year high of 8.8% and after Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said the ECB must swiftly normalise rates .

The post-JOLTs drop was pared by book-squaring into the London close.

