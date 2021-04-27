BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD tranquil as Fed seen delivering more of the same

April 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD held steady in early U.S. trade on Tuesday, overcoming earlier bouts of profit-taking as longs repositioned while the Fed met, but a volatile reaction after the conclusion of the two-day policy gathering seemed unlikely.

Recent U.S. data indicates robust economic growth, reinforced by February housing data . U.S. inflation linked swaps USIL5YF5Y=R are rising again, implying investors expect inflationary pressure. But, both factors failed to drive U.S. yields and rates higher.

Wednesday's statement and presser appeared likely to echo recent Fed rhetoric indicating any policy adjustment will be outcome-based, with rates remain in the interim -- an outcome that would provide the market no new catalysts.

Options imply investors expect little reaction after the Fed. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for 1-week, 1-month and 3-month tenors calls have eroded further and premiums are moving closer to neutral. The options market suggests EUR/USD could remain range bound for now.

Technicals highlight downside risks, though. Monday's doji was followed by downward price action on Tuesday, daily RSI turned lower from near overbought territory and the daily cloud top dropped. A fall towards the 200-DMA remains possible.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

