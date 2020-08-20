BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders will be thinking about where to buy

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Some EUR/USD traders have booked profits on long positions but when they did that they were probably considering where to buy .

Most profitable trades are re-established. At yesterday's 1.1952 open (EBS) most of those long EUR/USD were making money.

EUR/USD has reversed from 1.1966 to 1.1831 and considering the number who are long, this correction could easily run deeper.

Today's low at 1.1831 is due to 1.1830 being a 50 percent retracement of August's rise. In that respect the pullback is already healthy and a bounce could ensue.

That said, it will take a longer and likely deeper pullback to properly correct a situation that has led to the accumulation of a record number of longs.

The correction is a reminder that markets don't move in straight lines and a will to preserve profits will lead to top picking, weighing rebounds.

The minimum objectives for technical corrections of rises from June's low and March's low are 1.1661 and 1.1458 respectively. Corrections are healthy for a trend.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

