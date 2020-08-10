BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders should hedge their bets

Aug 10 (Reuters) - This is a good time for EUR/USD traders to hedge their bets on a further rise. Bets on a rally have grown substantially and are now large enough to hinder upside progress and will probably lead to a reverse .

Ultimately, that reverse could be healthy for the uptrend, but those sitting long should hedge the risk of a correction. There is never a bad time to book a profit.

Action at the end of July was technically significant and not the bullish result that those long needed. The pair traded as high as 1.1916 but closed lower at 1.1776, which is below both the 100-month moving average at 1.1870 and the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 2018's peak at 1.2556 .

This lower close maintains that bearish trend from 2018 and occurs with traders much longer EUR.

A EUR that's widely owned is not safe.

A drop to 1.1427 would fulfil the minimum objective for a technical correction for gains since March.

