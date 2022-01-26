BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders should hedge risk that U.S. rates rise

Jan 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD are betting on a rally when they expect U.S. interest rates to rise and eurozone rates to remain unchanged. It's high time for traders to adjust for the inevitable interest rate divergence that will add to the pressure of an already bearish technical situation that, when combined, could lead to a disorderly drop.

U.S. interest rates are expected to rise by 0.75% percent by October, while no change is expected for euro zone interest rates.

EUR/USD, which dropped from 1.2135 to 1.1186 after the Federal Reserve signalled changes for monetary policy last June, has barely bounced off the low, and the little rise seen is partly due to SNB intervention to support EUR/CHF

If EUR/USD drops under 2021's low at 1.1186, which is a 61.8% retracement of the 1.0340-1.2556 rise, it will open big downside scope, suggesting a 1.1000 break which is hugely significant for hedging and option strategies.

This will force adjustment and markets that are forced to change are usually volatile and fast moving, leading to moves far in excess of expectations.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

