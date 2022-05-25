BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders should expect ECB to fall short of Fed

May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank governor spoke on Tuesday of interest rates being zero or slightly above. There is little chance the central bank will match the Federal Reverse's plan to hike in 50 bps increments.

If the ECB were to hike by 50 bps in June alongside the Fed then it is going to pause while Fed keeps raising by the same order of magnitude at each of its meetings in July and September.

A much more realistic outcome is smaller steps from the ECB at each of its own meetings, but the results will be the same, the rate divide is going to grow substantially and with ECB continuing to buy bonds while Fed sells them, pressure related to diverging monetary policy upon EUR/USD is set to rise substantially this year.

EUR/USD traders who have continually bet on a rise this year should expect the slide from 1.2256 to 1.0349 following the Federal Reserve's taper signal last year to continue.

The correction following the ECB's hawkish talk is unlikely to go much beyond 1.0800, while the downtrend could extend below parity.

