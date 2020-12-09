BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders should consider the unexpected

By raising bets, traders are also gambling at a time when they usually wind down. The minimum target for a correction of this year's rise is 1.1588, a near 5% drop, which few traders could afford, yet one that wouldn't change the bullish trend.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qzgSz4

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

