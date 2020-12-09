BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders should consider the unexpected

raising bets
traders are also gambling at a time when they usually wind down. The minimum target for a correction of this year's rise is
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD is not expected to fall , but the pair may come under pressure. It's a good time to hedge the risk of a decline.

By raising bets, traders are also gambling at a time when they usually wind down. The minimum target for a correction of this year's rise is 1.1588, a near 5% drop, which few traders could afford, yet one that wouldn't change the bullish trend.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

