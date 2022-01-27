BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders should brace for a storm

Jan 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD, which has traded quietly within 1.1186-1.1483 since November, is poised to break lower and, with traders betting on a rise and economists also looking higher, any drop would likely result in a storm of activity.

During the calm spell, traders have flipped from betting EUR/USD drops to betting it rises, ignoring an increasingly hawkish message from the U.S. central Bank and the resilient dovish line of thinking at the European Central Bank.

Economists predicted rises over every time horizon between three and 12 months in the last EUR/USD poll conducted by Reuters, while option traders have pared risk with volatility sinking. Substantial changes in hedging and forecasting will be required if nearby levels break.

EUR/USD is poised just above last year's 1.1186 low which is also a 61.8% retracement of the major 1.0340-1.2556 rise. Sustained weakness under this point would suggest that EUR/USD will fall below 1.1000 - a critical level for hedging. With few traders and economists seeing a move below in the next year this likely decline is going to shock, and surprised markets are usually turbulent.

