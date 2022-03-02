US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders running out of time to cover risk of big losses

EUR/USD traders are running out of time to cover the risk of big losses they will incur should the pair drop below 1.1000 while they are still betting on it rising. Some traders have placed a lot of cash on a rise since EUR/USD bounced from 1.1186 in November 2021, going against the trend and an expected divergence in interest rates between the eurozone and the United States.

EUR/USD traders took the long odds, hoping for big profits.

However, they are already losing with EUR/USD dropping to 1.1059 EBS close to 1.1040 which is the trigger point for a drop to 2020's low at 1.0636.

Should 1.1040 break then so should 1.1000, prompting a huge change in hedging, option positions and expectations that will exacerbate the drop that speculators may have to chase in order to unwind their bullish bets.

And that adds up to a growing danger of a disorderly decline.

Editing by Alex Smith

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

