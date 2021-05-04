BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders patience set to be tested

May 4 (Reuters) - With EUR/USD volatility dropping to a point that implies little movement, the patience of traders sitting broadly long is set to tested during what could be a long lull in activity.

Speculators who are usually seeking a quick profit may be inclined to reduce their exposure

EUR/USD has been confined to ranges within 1.17-1.24 this year, much of that time within 1.19-1.22, following a surge from 1.0636 to 1.2349 between March 2020 and January 2021.

As a consequence volatility has dropped, encouraging traders to pare 12.6 billion dollars of the bets waged on a bigger rise, but they are still long the equivalent of 12.1 billion dollars and with less chance the rally resumes soon, more profit-taking is likely.

That's set to weigh on EUR/USD and may result in a deeper correction with volatility probably falling further and encouraging other traders to short EUR and buy higher-yielding assets that will pay interest during a quiet spell.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

