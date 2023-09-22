BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders need to be wary of selling low

Sept 22 (Reuters) - With EUR/USD approaching prior key lows and the target to correct its big September-July gains, traders in the pair need to be wary of selling low.

The unimpressive break under June's 1.0635 low may be a sign that the long liquidation - fuelling the drop that's unfolded since July - is ebbing. For the pair to fall further traders may need to sell short, and shorts won't appeal unless bigger downside levels break.

For that to happen EUR/USD would need to break and hold below the base of the rough 1.05-1.10 range that has dominated this year.

Although interest rates are weighing, the gap between U.S and euro zone interest rates is not big enough to drive a quick down move and probably does not have the potential to attract enough investors to sell at current levels.

The EUR/USD carry trade appeals when the pair is near the top of the range or higher, which was one reason for the snap back from July's high.

At current levels for traders it is prudent to hedge for further trading within familiar ranges.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

