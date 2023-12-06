BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders must stay focused on near perfect balance

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Expected changes in the interest rate differentials influencing EUR/USD are almost perfectly balanced which will help to confine the pair within the limits which have contained it throughout this year.

In 2023 EUR/USD has rarely strayed outside of a 1.05-1.11 range and with traders resiliently bullish while a small rate divide weighs, it may be stuck within those same limits for longer.

Both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are expected to lower interest rates in March, and while the ECB is expected to cut rates slightly more than the U.S. central bank next year - widening the current 1.5% divide toward 1.65%, that probably won't alter the bullish opinions of traders.

Traders have ignored the difference in interest rates that favour the dollar ever since they began to bet on EUR/USD rising in September 2022. They have correctly gambled on a rise that has spanned 0.9528-1.1276 since the first bets on a rally emerged, and the success of these bets will likely see them repeated.

Because easing cycles usually spur gambling - evident already throughout financial markets - the will to gamble will probably grow, supporting EUR/USD.

Further trading at familiar levels may continue before the growth in risk appetite supports another upside test - akin to that which saw the pair reach its 2023 peak in July.

The chance of that break being successful will depend upon the size of long positions which were around 25 billion dollars when the pair peaked in July before dropping to 2023's low in October.

From there, EUR/USD briefly rose over 1.10 before dropping below 1.08 on the back of dire German data this month.

