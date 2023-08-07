BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders must respect strength of the uptrend

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Traders must respect the strength of the EUR/USD uptrend which has endured throughout a period of big increases in U.S. interest rates that should have weighed, and regardless of the large number of traders who are betting on a rise.

Normally, interest rate increases would weigh on equities and support risk aversion, suppressing the will to gamble and supporting safer assets like the dollar. The opposite situation has evolved this year with stocks and gambling thriving during a tightening cycle that has seen bets on EUR/USD grow large, yet the pair has kept rising, reaching 1.1276 in July after ending last year at 1.0715.

This year has seen periods where speculators have gambled more than $25 billion on EUR/USD rising; yet while this immense wager has undoubtedly slowed the pair's ascent, it has not stopped it.

Despite EUR/USD's steady gains, option volumes have been suppressed throughout the year - falling from circa 9.0 in Jan toward 6.0 which implies traders don't see the need to hedge the risk of a bigger rise and are perhaps badly positioned for the much bigger rise that could follow any close above 1.1271 which is a 61.8% retracement of 2020-22 losses from 1.2349 to 0.9528. A break would target 1.1683 which is the gateway to 2020's high at 1.2349

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

