BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders must hold tight on stimulus roller coaster

Nov 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is swinging, amid expectations for stimulus from both European Central Bank and the United States and traders who are broadly long will have to endure near-term pressure if they are to profit from a likely rally next year.

Traders are long. They have reduced the bets which have stifled EUR/USD's uptrend for months, but longs are clearly still weighing.

More pressure can be expected. The ECB is likely to ease on Dec. 10 and current positive currency movement that's been fuelled by vaccine hopes is weighing on negative yield currencies like EUR.

There's reason to hang onto longs and more cause to buy dips. If U.S. fiscal spending matches expectations, it will dwarf other stimulus, putting pressure on the dollar at the start of 2021, when risk appetite among traders with fresh budgets will be elevated.

Selling dollars could be a popular 2021 strategy and EUR/USD, the most liquid well-traded pair, could see the bulk of the action.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

