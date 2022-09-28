US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders must consider risk of record low

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD could drop to a record low and may do so before the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates, which is expected to happen in March next year.

The tech target for the drop that has followed the emergence of taper talk last year is 0.8055 which is below the current record low at 0.8228.

The foundations for a drop of this extent are in place with traders betting on a rise and exacerbating downside risks emanating from both techs and fundamentals.

Techs are extremely bearish with the pair rapidly extending the slide that started at 1.2266 when taper talk began last year to reach 0.9528 shortly after traders had sold 10 billion dollars to bet that ECB's 75bps hike would lead to a rise.

This leaves them terribly positioned for the subsequent drop which is being fed by a stream of events that heighten downside risk, such as the collapse in German consumer confidence and the Nord Stream pipeline gas leak.

With the euro zone's now enormous trade surplus weighing on the single currency and the weakness of the euro fuelling inflation that is set to trigger a series of hikes that will negatively impact the economy, but still leave the below those in the United States, the outlook is very bleak

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

