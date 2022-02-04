BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders must be wary of what they buy into

Feb 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has soared in the wake of a European Central Bank meeting that's excited traders about the prospect interest rates in the euro zone may rise, but they should be careful about what they are buying into.

While the interest rate gap may not widen as much as was expected before yesterday's ECB meeting it's still expected to widen significantly with rates markets implying a 125 bps gap favouring dollar by December.

This is reflected by EUR/USD which dropped to 1.2135-1.1122 on the back of expected changes in Federal Reserve policy, and following yesterday's meeting has bounced to 1.1472 EBS. That is slightly shy of 1.1514, the target for a minimum technical correction of the June-Jan drop that followed Fed's June 2021 meeting when it first spoke of tapering bond purchases.

EUR/USD traders who were betting on a rise before the ECB meeting are doubtless more bullish now. But for EUR/USD to rise further they will need to go longer, and to do so will require a more significant buy signal, not the achievement of a correction that logically paves the way for deeper decline.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD weeklyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3onxb2E

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.