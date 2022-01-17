BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders horribly positioned for expected rate moves

US Markets

U.S and euro zone interest rates are widely expected to diverge yet EUR/USD traders have decided now is the time to bet on a rise. That leaves them badly positioned for expected changes in U.S. interest rates, just as other currency traders are betting heavily on a stronger dollar.

Betting against the trend usually hurts. And if EUR/USD traders are wrong, their error could lead to a deeper and perhaps much more abrupt drop.

EUR/USD dropped 1.2135-1.1186 after June's Federal Reserve meeting brought hints of a change in U.S. monetary policy. Expectations have quickly evolved from a taper to possible hikes, and then to the number of hikes, which could see a 150 bps gap in rates materialize this year.

If that is factored in, EUR/USD will come under great pressure, likely dropping below 1.10 and forcing traders to position for 1.0500-1.0300 targets.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

