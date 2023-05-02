BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders have little to be excited about

May 2 (Reuters) - The rally from March's 1.0517 low to April's 1.1096 EBS high has excited EUR/USD traders who have ramped up bets on a rise, but the pair has only added 62 pips to February's peak and has since dropped back.

Traders have added around 4 billion dollars to the 19 billion dollars they had staked on a rise during the surge from 0.9528 in September last year to 1.1034 in February.

While they have added to longs volatility has slumped, which suggests that further gains will be hard fought and evolve slowly, at best. More worryingly the drop in vols could be a sign of a top.

While traders await the rise they hope to see a gradual erosion of their profits due to an interest rate gap will have cost the bulk of those long roughly 0.75% in 2023.

While the rally from March's low will fuel hope it won't make the positions of the majority any more profitable, a long wait will continue to eat into their profits.

After RBA's surprise hike, there's cause to hedge risk EUR/AUD drops

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

