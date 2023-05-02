News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders have little to be excited about

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - The rally from March's 1.0517 low to April's 1.1096 EBS high has excited EUR/USD traders who have ramped up bets on a rise, but the pair has only added 62 pips to February's peak and has since dropped back.

Traders have added around 4 billion dollars to the 19 billion dollars they had staked on a rise during the surge from 0.9528 in September last year to 1.1034 in February.

While they have added to longs volatility has slumped, which suggests that further gains will be hard fought and evolve slowly, at best. More worryingly the drop in vols could be a sign of a top.

While traders await the rise they hope to see a gradual erosion of their profits due to an interest rate gap will have cost the bulk of those long roughly 0.75% in 2023.

While the rally from March's low will fuel hope it won't make the positions of the majority any more profitable, a long wait will continue to eat into their profits.

After RBA's surprise hike, there's cause to hedge risk EUR/AUD drops

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD vol and forwardshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Lp80r1

EUR/USD and bettinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/42gCEda

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.