BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders do not want to see more fear

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fear helped influence EUR/USD buying this year but now that they're heavily long traders should fear risk aversion. When traders bought EUR/USD, they were seeking safety, but the more who join the trade, the less safe it becomes.

Traders are now sitting on a record bullish bet and that makes it very risky. The common reaction to fear is to liquidate existing bets, especially when they are profitable .

When bets are massive even a liquid currency pair like EUR/USD can do extraordinary things. Traders held a record short bet in 2015, the only bet bigger than current longs, when EUR/USD unexpectedly leaped over 500 points in a few hours on March 18. That laid the foundation for a big reduction of shorts and a sustained EUR/USD rise.

EUR/USD is close to the point where the extremes of 2015 are reversed. Should specs push longs beyond the size of 2015's bets, the risk of reversal grows and fear becomes a bigger concern.

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2DUxJcf

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

