BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders could be looking past the Fed, Ukraine tensions

Jan 24 (Reuters) - EUR/USD weakened on Monday as investors migrated toward safe-haven assets, but it avoided sharp falls, raising the likelihood that investors may look past bearish factors such as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine and the looming Fed meeting.

Though U.S. rates hit trend highs last week as investors priced in hawkish Fed expectations, they have since retreated.

Eurodollars have reduced some of the more aggressive policy views on the FOMC -- indicating that markets do not foresee U.S. policymakers pushing the fed funds rate beyond 2.0% EDH3 -- following a spate of disappointing U.S. economic data.

If the Fed affirms this less hawkish view, interest rates could weaken, dragging down the dollar and supporting EUR/USD.

COVID developments are also potentially EUR/USD-supportive, with Ireland and France moving toward loosening restrictions along with the UK -- a euro zone trade partner -- which could spur economic growth, drive inflation higher and possibly alter the dovish ECB outlook.

Technicals still highlight downside risks. RSIs are falling, a monthly inverted hammer candle has formed and EUR/USD is holding below the 10- and 21-DMAs.

A more hawkish Fed would reinforce the bearish tech signals but a more cautious outcome could trigger a short squeeze in EUR/USD.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

