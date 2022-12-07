BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders bet on volatility not direction

Dec 7 (Reuters) - FX and option trade flows and prices suggest dealers favour volatility, but agnostic on market direction in the near term.

There are 10-billion euros of option strikes between 1.04 and 1.05 that expire at the end of next week and highlight a desire to trade volatility following next Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.

Implied volatility is a dealer's best guess of volatility expectations and Tuesday's significant gains in 1-week expiry prices show the risk premium attached to Tuesday's U.S CPI data.

Expect additional implied volatility gains when 1-week expiry captures the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank rate decisions from Thursday.

However, option implied volatility from 1-12-month has been falling in recent sessions to make those options cheaper and highlights a lack of conviction.

That combined with the erosion of EUR put/USD call premiums shows there's less perceived risk of EUR/USD falling hard now, but the lack of topside option demand and premium also suggests a lack of conviction in sustained gains.

In addition, broader EUR/USD FX positioning feels much lighter as year-end holidays approach, and when the data and central bank decisions have passed, any deeper option-implied volatility setbacks may provide good entry levels for the new year and whatever that may bring in terms of renewed USD direction.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

