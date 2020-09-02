BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders are making money; that's key

Reuters) - EUR/USD traders are making money, and that's how they will trade the record number of long positions they have established. That's why EUR/USD topped and why they will almost certainly buy into the following dip. Profitable trades are almost always re-established.

The turn was a surprise. It came swiftly after 1.2000 broke and not ahead of the level. Options at 1.2000 were knocked out, so the level's influence was reduced and the 2020 peak at 1.2014 became the point of greater importance.

At this stage, it's downside markers that matter more. Traders are massively long, and having seen some profits slip away, they will want to retain what's left. Selling upticks should gain in popularity .

Yesterday's u-turn may represent a meaningful peak that holds for a while, but it does not mean the pair has turned for good. The uptrend is alive and well and will benefit from a culling of longs. A consolidation within the monthly Ichimoku cloud 1.1688-1.2167 may unfold.

The CNH rise is having a big influence on the EUR/USD trend

Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst.

