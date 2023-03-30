BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD topside potential - according to FX options

March 30 (Reuters) - By their forward looking nature, FX options can show expectations for a currency pair and might offer some clues about EUR/USD's upside potential.

Implied volatility is under pressure and that is consistent with a lower risk of actual volatility as the recent banking crisis fades. The benchmark 1-month expiry at 8.0 is just 0.4 above February's 1-year low, although 3-month-12-month have been slower to ease.

Risk reversals have surrendered all of the recent implied volatility premium additions for EUR puts versus calls in the benchmark 1-month expiry contract. That shows dealers are less worried about a sudden EUR/USD slump that would have boosted implied volatility and the cost of options. However, only deeper EUR put declines on these options might signal a greater need to hedge more EUR/USD gains.

Trade flows have shown some light interest to buy sub 1-month expiry strikes in the 1.09-1.1000 zone, but not much above. Indicative perhaps of a few traders feeling the need to cover the risk of EUR/USD reaching those levels near term.

Existing option positions will play a part. EUR calls with attached knock-out barriers between 1.1000-1.1300 were popular before the banking crisis and there have been a few additions since. They would benefit from a slow EUR/USD grind higher that lacks volatility. The barriers will also add to resistance if EUR/USD does managed to reach them.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

