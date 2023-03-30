US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD topside potential - according to FX options

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

March 30, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - By their forward looking nature, FX options can show expectations for a currency pair and might offer some clues about EUR/USD's upside potential.

Implied volatility is under pressure and that is consistent with a lower risk of actual volatility as the recent banking crisis fades. The benchmark 1-month expiry at 8.0 is just 0.4 above February's 1-year low, although 3-month-12-month have been slower to ease.

Risk reversals have surrendered all of the recent implied volatility premium additions for EUR puts versus calls in the benchmark 1-month expiry contract. That shows dealers are less worried about a sudden EUR/USD slump that would have boosted implied volatility and the cost of options. However, only deeper EUR put declines on these options might signal a greater need to hedge more EUR/USD gains.

Trade flows have shown some light interest to buy sub 1-month expiry strikes in the 1.09-1.1000 zone, but not much above. Indicative perhaps of a few traders feeling the need to cover the risk of EUR/USD reaching those levels near term.

Existing option positions will play a part. EUR calls with attached knock-out barriers between 1.1000-1.1300 were popular before the banking crisis and there have been a few additions since. They would benefit from a slow EUR/USD grind higher that lacks volatility. The barriers will also add to resistance if EUR/USD does managed to reach them.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 1-2-3-month expiry FXO implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KhB04O

EUR/USD 1-3-12-month expiry 25 delta risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3G3C3m6

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.