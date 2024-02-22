BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD to tread familiar turf until Fed, ECB paths diverge

Feb 22 (Reuters) - EUR/USD erased overnight gains and neared flat Thursday after effects of Euro Zone and U.S. data took hold. Indeed, the pair may remain within its recent ranges unless policy paths for the Fed and ECB diverge.

The pair rallied on February HCOB composite PMI indicating some signs of a recovery. The data helped rally yields DE2YT=RR as investors priced in a lower probability for ECB rate cuts.

EUR/USD reversed course as the dollar rallied and weekly claims data unexpectedly fell to suggest the job market remains robust. Investors reduced the probability for Fed cuts after the report.

The market still expects the Fed and ECB to cut, but the totality of cuts has been lowered. Investors expect the Fed to cut only 85bps in 2024 and the ECB to cut roughly 95bps for 2024.

The small difference in the magnitude of cuts expected will make it difficult for EUR/USD to break free of its current range.

Investors will be focused on U.S. February PCE and payroll data. Below estimate results for both data points may drive investors to price in more aggressive rate cuts by the Fed. Policy paths between the two central banks may then diverge, and EUR/USD may make a run toward its December high.

