BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD threatens Feb low amid parade of upside US data surprises

Feb 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell roughly 0.6% due to another cluster of much hotter-than-forecast U.S. data, but a breakdown below February's lows toward January's 1.0482 trough may require markets starting to price in a 5.5% Fed rate peak, rather than the current 5.25%.

Somewhat incredibly, 2-year bund-Treasury yields were about flat Wednesday despite U.S. retail sales smashing forecasts , along with the New York Fed manufacturing index, January manufacturing output and the NAHB index. All that followed Tuesday's CPI report showing the Fed still has its hands full with inflation .

Helping to keep bund-Treasury yields spreads and EUR/USD from falling faster are profit-taking on Treasury curve flattening trades and the notion that the Fed's to-date much more aggressive rate hikes have it closer to a peak than the ECB's relatively modest rate rises.

The market is pricing in most of three more 25bp Fed hikes versus 116bp of added ECB hikes. Those increases would leave the Fed and ECB peak rates at roughly 5.25% and 3.6%, respectively.

Technically, the daily and weekly charts look bearish due to this week's plunge after probing resistance by 1.0800 and Wednesday's high running into sellers at the falling 10-day moving average.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3S4poo8

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3YBs0Mw

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.