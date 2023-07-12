BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD techs say higher but the Fed has to cooperate

July 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a two month high Wednesday and technicals indicate much higher levels are possible, but longs will need the Fed to cooperate.

That scenario appeared more likely after U.S. June CPI came in below estimates for headline and core.

U.S. Treasury yields US2YT=RR fell sharply while SOFR futures SRAZ3 prices rallied as investors bet on a less hawkish Fed.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro eroded further as German-U.S. two-year yield spreads traded at their tightest since May 18, which helped underpin EUR/USD gains.

The Fed is expected to hike 25bp on July 26. Should they surprise by leaving rates unchanged or hike but indicate no more increases are likely EUR/USD could see big gains.

EUR/USD rallies toward 1.1100/25 resistance earlier in 2023 were rejected but that zone is under threat again. A break above it would complete the consolidation phase of the rally off the 2022 low. Completion of that phase would signal a potential EUR/USD test of the 76.4% Fibo of the 1.2349-0.9528 decline and even the psychological 1.2000 level.

