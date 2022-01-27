BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD targets 1.1000 or lower as Fed effect intensifies

Jan 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a 19-month low Thursday as the effects of Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments lingered a day after the Fed meeting, raising the potential for a drop toward 1.1000 or possibly lower.

Markets reaction to Powell's press conference suggested investors saw the risk that the Fed would not take the measured approach to removing accommodation that it had in previous cycles .

Investors drove U.S. 2-year yields US2YT=RR above 1.20% on Thursday and sent Eurodollar prices EDM2 to trend lows as the market priced in a more aggressive Fed rate-hike path.

Rising U.S. rates increased the dollar's yield advantage over the euro as German-U.S. spreads widened further, with the ECB expected to keep remain accommodative.

Rates markets will now focus on employment and CPI data for January and February as additional data points to support either an aggressive approach by the Fed or a measured response.

For now EUR/USD seems set to move lower.

EUR/USD broke the Nov. 2021 and July 2020 monthly with falling daily and monthly RSIs not yet oversold implying downside momentum remains. Options investors appear wary of the downside as risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for EUR/USD puts exceed those for calls.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IHKKS3

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KOZtwl

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IJgZk4

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

