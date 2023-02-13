BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD survives support break with risk on, dollar easy pre US CPI

Feb 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Monday, reclaiming earlier losses that breached key supports, as risk-on flows weakened the dollar and some recent sellers trimmed positions ahead of U.S. CPI and retail sales on Tuesday and Wednesday that look pivotal for the rapid rise in Fed hike pricing since the Feb. 3 jobs shock.

Monday's 1.0656 low on EBS was the weakest since Jan. 9 and got further below the 55-day moving average and 23.6% Fibo of the September-February rally at 1.0679/88 than last week's lows, creating a false break.

Friday's close was below those supports, as well as the 10-WMA, last at 1.0730, so daily and weekly ranges above the Fibo and moving averages are needed to disregard Friday's bearish close.

Much of the drop from February's 1.1034 trend high has been in response to much-stronger-than expected U.S. data that's left terminal Fed hike pricing near its pandemic peak and 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads 31bp more negative than their Feb. 1 extreme, though also about 10bp above last week's lows heading into the key U.S. data.

Last week's 1.0800 high is a good fade unless CPI and sales are softer than forecast, with the cloud top at 1.0611 next support.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

