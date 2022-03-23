BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD still faces downside risks from yields, options, techs

March 23 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Wednesday, sliding below the 10-day moving average and rising wedge base on the daily charts, with yields, options and technicals likely to limit rallies.

Diverging Fed and ECB policy paths are helping to keep the dollar's yield advantage over the euro near 2-1/2-year wides. German-U.S. spreads are hovering just above the recent 240 bps level struck on Tuesday. A break of that level should add bearish pressure to EUR/USD.

Options investors continue to expect EUR/USD to trade lower. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show that vol premiums for EUR/USD puts remain greater for calls even though the spread has narrowed since early March.

Technical signals highlight downside risks to EUR/USD. The break of the rising wedge base is likely an indication EUR/USD's corrective bounce is finished and the down trend will resume. Falling daily and monthly RSIs are not oversold, which implies downside momentum still exists.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis should keep investors from becoming bullish. U.S. President Joe Biden will fly to Europe for discussions with NATO and European leaders, in which new sanctions are expected .

The bearish influences should keep the 1.0800 area in focus. Should support near that level break shorts are likely to target 2020's 1.0636 yearly low.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JAM0aC

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3txRhtW

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ueHIz2

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

