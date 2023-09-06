BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD still at the mercy of data, spreads as key ECB meeting nears

Sept 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD retreated on Wednesday from earlier gains, which had been driven by tighter U.S.-German 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR, and the dollar's yield advantage is likely to remain significant as euro zone data suggested economic growth will remain elusive.

German July industrial orders fell -11.7% versus estimates of -4.0% due to weakness in the global economy while June euro zone retail sales fell more than expected and hit -0.20% m/m versus estimates for -0.10% m/m as fuel purchases in the zone declined.

Sluggish data and concerns that China's economy will put downward pressure on global growth are dimming the prospects for the euro zone economy, which could lead the ECB take a less hawkish outlook at next week's meeting.

While the central bank will want to remain vigilant on inflation, economic growth may become a greater concern.

Overnight index swaps indicate a higher probability the ECB will remain on hold EURESTOISM=TWEB.

Meanwhile upside U.S. data surprises may keep rates higher for longer or drive further Fed rate hikes.

The dollar's yield advantage US2DE2=RR should remain intact, which could keep EUR/USD's downside risks elevated.

