BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD stays resilient despite geopolitical, ECB influences

Feb 17 (Reuters) - EUR/UDS slipped on Thursday and remained below the 10-day moving average but seems fairly resilient in the face of lingering downside risks from Russia-Ukraine tensions and ECB rhetoric, which could be a concern for traders looking for the pair to fall.

Tensions between Russia and Western nations continue to simmer , keeping investors nervous.

The ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said if inflation is expected to settle around 2% then the policy path is different from open ended and that it doesn't require a significant tightening cycle . The comments ran counter rates markets FEIU2, which are pricing in aggressive rate hikes from the ECB.

Despite the those risks EUR/USD trades closer to flat on the session and the overnight dip was bought.

EUR/USD's price action suggests investors are less comfortable being short, a view reinforced by technicals. Structural support in the 1.1265/80 zone recently held a test. Daily and monthly RSIs are rising and are not overbought and a daily long legged doji candle has formed.

The daily cloud top, 10-DMA and Feb. 16 daily high are impediments for EUR/USD longs. Should they break a test of the 1.1500 area is likely.

