BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD stasis will favour those who are short

April 20 (Reuters) - This year EUR/USD has ground to halt and sinking volatility is signalling it could grow even quieter, the lack of movement will favour those who are short. Interest rate differentials support the dollar, and futures imply the benchmark U.S interest rate will be at least 1% above that of the euro zone for the rest of this year.

The narrowing of the rate gap helped fuel a big EUR/USD rise and while the difference in rates has shrunk, enabling bullish traders to ignore it, the quieter currency markets become, the greater the importance of that gap.

Between January and March EUR/USD was confined to a 1.05-1.10 range. While the rally seen from the low on March 15 at 1.0517 EBS reached a fresh high for this year at 1.1075 on April 14 - encouraging traders to add to an already large gamble on a rise - this high is just 31 pips above the prior high set in February.

It's less impressive than it seems and traders adding to bets on a rally are doing so near the top of a big rise that began closer to 0.9500, and has faltered thanks to the development of a technically overbought situation.

When combined, the weight of longs, sliding vols and a stretched rally will restrain EUR/USD's ability to rise further, either heightening the probability of a top, or confining it to ranges little different from those already trading. This which will enhance the appeal of short positions and the interest rate gap.

A likely low for gas prices is set to weigh on EUR/USD.

