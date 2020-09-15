BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD stasis is cause to sell euro

Sept 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has been sat still for six weeks and a range-bound euro is worth selling.

The single currency is undermined by negative interest rates. If it is not rising then those who are holding it will lose money, and there are many traders currently holding euros.

Those who have sold EUR/USD since July have done well. The uptrend is solid but the small additions made to the 2020 high in the past few weeks have been followed by steep and quick drops. Those who opted to sell strength, which was a foolhardy exercise in July, have done well recently.

The key for EUR/USD traders may be the recent rise in risk appetite which is driving up the value of higher-yielding currencies.

The best way to fund a carry trade is to use a low-yielding liquid currency. EUR/USD is the most liquid currency pair and rates are minus 0.5%.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hvWBVm

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.