BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD squeeze risk Fed if fails to surpass hawkish hold expectations

Sept 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded up Wednesday ahead of the Fed's policy decision and shorts may have to be on alert for a bigger squeeze should the U.S. central bank's message fail to provide new inspiration for hawkish expectations.

Probabilities imply the Fed will hold rates unchanged so the Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference will be key.

Investors have largely priced in expectations for the Fed to remain higher for longer as recent U.S. economic data indicated a lower probability of a recession.

U.S. Treasury 2-year yields US2YT=RR haven't been able to pierce July's high despite upbeat data while March 2024 SOFR futures prices SRAH24 have failed to make new down trend lows.

Interest rate markets are indicating they expect no further Fed rate hikes.

If the Fed's SEP and Powell's presser do not deliver a more hawkish message, U.S. interest rates may slide and take the dollar down as well as some of the U.S. currency's yield advantage diminishes.

German-U.S. yield spreads US2DE2=RR have tightened recently, which helped EUR/USD hold above support near 1.06353 and further spread tightening could provide a tail wind for EUR/USD bulls.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/3rbj7hq

sofr https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZqCjEr

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/46fVAuo

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.