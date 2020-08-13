BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD spies 1.19 expiries as US claims conundrum dogs dollar

Aug 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD powered higher, with the 1.19 area now beckoning, as markets cast a skeptical eye over greater-than-expected falls in U.S. jobless claims in light of Washington's failure to extend supplemental payments .

Making matters worse for the dollar, falling claims could reduce pressure on lawmakers to agree fresh pandemic relief , keeping policy pressure on the Fed.

EUR/USD has rebounded after Wednesday's failed attempt to crack last week's low triggered fresh bids and a move well above the last three days' highs just beyond 1.18.

Focus now turns to a succession of sizeable 1.19 option expiries in coming days ahead and whether the uptrend can carry on despite record high net spec IMM longs that suggest fewer potential buyers.

The pullback from the 1.1916 trend high to 1.1711 allowed daily oscillators to shed overbought readings, creating some headroom. The 161.8% Fibo off this year's 1.0636-1.1148 pandemic base is at 1.1976 on EBS, and close to a popular 1.20 target.

The upper 21-day Bolli by 1.20 is also a viable target after Wednesday's low held above the 21-day moving average, now support at 1.1700. For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XXw0d7

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gXge9A

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.