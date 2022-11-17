BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD slips as the Fed fights spread indications

Nov 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Thursday, breaking the previous session's low on broad-based U.S. dollar buying and risk-off sentiment, while hawkish Fed rhetoric pushed back against signals being sent by yield spreads.

Hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard underpinned the dollar and U.S. rates EDH3. In a graphic presented for discussion, Bullard showed that using even "dovish" assumptions, a basic monetary policy rule would require rates to rise to at least around 5%, while stricter assumptions would recommend rates above 7%.

Yield spreads and interest rate futures prices are not biting on the comments however. U.S. Treasury 3-month/10-year spreads and 2-year/10-year yield spreads inverted further.

Eurodollar futures indicate Fed rate cuts will begin either Q3 EDU3 or Q4 EDZ3 of 2023. Rates markets indicate a recession is likely.

A big downside surprise in October Philly Fed and a fall in October housing data lent credence to interest rate markets expectations.

Though EUR/USD traded lower, technicals still lean bullish. Monthly RSI is rising and consolidation of gains off the Nov. 3 low is ongoing.

A break above 1.0480/1.0500 resistance and rally towards 1.0800 cannot be ruled out.

