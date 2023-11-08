BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD slipping but tech signals comfort longs

News & Insights

EUR/USD slipping but tech signals comfort longs

November 08, 2023

Nov 8 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell for the third straight session Wednesday but technicals likely provide some relief for investors positioned long.

EUR/USD's fall from the Nov. 6 daily high stalled short of key supports in the 1.0625/50 zone. The rising 10- and 55-DMAs as well as the daily cloud base sit within that zone. The rising 21-DMA sits just below.

Drops towards that support have met buyers the last two sessions and rallies ensued, which resulted in consecutive daily bull hammers forming. The hammers indicate dip buyers are lurking and that EUR/USD bears have very little control over the pair.

Daily charts also show a bull flag continuation pattern has developed. Completion of that pattern would suggest EUR/USD could rally toward 1.0950, which is the distance of the measured move of the Nov. 1-6 rally.

Monthly technicals reinforce bullish daily signals. Monthly RSI is rising and not overbought, which implies longer-term upward momentum is in place. The rally that followed October's monthly doji candle is an added bullish sign.

Technicals highlight upside risks but U.S. Treasury yield influences pose a risk. The Treasury is auctioning off $40 billion of 10-year notes Wednesday and $24 billion in 30-year bonds Thursday. Disappointing auctions could send yields and the dollar upward, which would weigh down EUR/USD.

Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst.

