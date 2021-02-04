BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD slide to continue on EU vaccine delays

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's mishandling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, which is being described as chaotic, has been a major factor behind the euro falling against the dollar and sterling - and the losses look set to continue in the short term at least.

EUR/GBP has fallen around 5% since the end of December while EUR/USD is down around 3% from its Jan 6 peak. The consensus view coming into 2021 was that EUR/USD would continue to trend higher and the market backed the view by putting on large long positions.

Despite the euro's decline from early January highs, the latest IMM data shows speculative long EUR/USD positions at around EUR30 billion as of Jan 26 . The EUR/USD trend lower could accelerate if the outlook for the euro zone economy continues to dim due to delays in vaccine distribution , forcing position liquidation.

The EUR/USD is testing the 100-day moving average around 1.1965 and a clear break below 1.1950 initially targets the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1602-1.2349 November-January rise at 1.1887. If EUR/USD long liquidation accelerates, a test of the 200 DMA around 1.1700 would not surprise.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

