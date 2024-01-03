BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD slide may only be a correction

News & Insights

Jan 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD continued its early-2024 downward move and hit a 12-session low after piercing the 21-DMA, but the sharp slide may just be a correction in the broader up trend in place since October.

A slight increase in German unemployment in December helped extend EUR/USD's slide by bolstering expectations of a recession in the euro zone but investors have likely already priced in that scenario.

U.S. yield US2YT=RRUS10YT=RR gains to begin 2024 may be a bigger factor in EUR/USD's drop.

Despite the recent yield rally the down trend for yields in place since October is intact. Both the 2-year and 10-year yields remain below their 200-DMAs. March 2024 SOFR futures prices SRAH24 have pulled back from recent highs but remain in an up trend.

U.S. data since the Fed's December 12-13 meeting don't support yield and rate rallies. November core PCE came in below estimates while Q3 GDP was revised sharply lower to 4.9% from 5.2%. Gains in the U.S. rate complex may only be a corrective move upward after big drop took place in Q4 of 2023.

U.S. December employment data risks looms. Results indicating a softening jobs market could reverse recent rate gains, which would allow EUR/USD's up trend off October's low to resume.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

