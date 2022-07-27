BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD shows resilience despite downside risks

July 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above its 10-DMA as it shows some resilience ahead of results from the Fed's two-day policy meeting despite persistent downside risks.

German consumers certainly appear downbeat. August GfK consumer sentiment hit a record low due to gas supply concerns, the Ukraine war and supply chain issues.

Additionally, JP Morgan is forecasting a mild recession for the euro zone which may limit the ECB's ability to hike interest rates.

Another issue is that Italian bond yields jumped when S&P Global cut its ratings outlook to stable from positive which helped German-Italian yield spreads DE10IT10=RR hit their widest since mid-June. The wider spreads may lead the ECB to implement its TPI anti-fragmentation tool.

Even with these negative factors, EUR/USD bears are struggling to gain traction.

Positioning may be an important consideration. CFTC stats indicate net-short euro positions have increased to levels not seen since March 2020. Short covering may be limiting declines as the lack of downside momentum may have shorts throwing in the towel.

EUR/USD longs may get a boost if the Fed cooperates. Should the Fed note some signs inflation may be moderating, and also highlight recent downbeat economic data, the dollar and U.S. rates should fall and EUR/USD should gain.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

